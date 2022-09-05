4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $710,000

Amazing ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in sought-after Ashbury Creek! 3,000+ FSF, with finished lower level. Great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen features ss appliances (including double oven), birch painted custom cabinets, quartz counters, walk-in pantry, mud room with lockers, 5" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring, walk-out to large covered patio. Master has walk-in shower, double vanities, stand-alone tub and spacious walk-in closet. Lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, family room, fireplace, game room, custom wet bar w/birch cabinetry and granite counters, and 3/4 bath. James Hardy Siding, Pella windows, huge 4-car garage, high quality finishes throughout! Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.