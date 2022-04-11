 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $747,990

4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $747,990

The Thompson by Bridgewater Homes! This beautiful ranch style home has 4 beds, 3 baths, with a finished basement and wet bar! Quality construction with 2x6 exterior walls. Interior features include -10 ft ceilings, wood floors, upgraded gourmet kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop with hood, large walk-in pantry and gas fireplace. Spacious master suite with Luxury bathroom, barn door and walk-in closet. Oversized garage doors and a 4 car tandem garage. *Photos from a similar Home, consult agent for specific details*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert