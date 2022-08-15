4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $835,000

Amazing new 2206 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Papillion's premier luxury home neighborhood. Ashbury Farm features oversized lots and executive style garages. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, nearly 4000 fsf, 4+ car garage! Huge kitchen, island with storage, high-end ss appliances, painted cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, large pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. Office and guest suite on main level. Owners suite features walk-in shower & stand-alone tub. Finished lower level with wet bar, family room, workout room, game room, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landscaped lot. Home is under construction. Interior photos are of similar model. Home to be used as a model.