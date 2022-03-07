4 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $850,000

Contract Pending Model Home - Pending Contract. Incredible 1.5 Story DREAM home brought to you by Timeless Custom Homes. Everything has been thought through w/ this layout, truly will be a masterpiece! Fantastic great room off the kitchen has 20ft ceilings, fireplace, double doors that walk-out to the backyard. Dream kitchen w/ gorgeous center island, pantry, custom cabinets, eat-in area. Main floor master suite, laundry room, mudroom & office spaces. Second floor gives you three spacious bedrooms + bonus rec room & additional laundry room. Flat backyard is set up for entertaining! Corner lot, still time to pick your finishes - this will be one to be seen!