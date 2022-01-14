4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $100,000

Bring this home back to life and gain sweat equity with a little TLC! Sitting on a double lot with a fenced-in backyard, this 4 bed, 2 bath home offers plenty of space! Walk in and be delighted to find two bedrooms, a full bathroom and the laundry room all conveniently located on the main level. The large living room, kitchen , and formal dining room round out your main floor. Up the stairs you'll find nicely sized bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom. Outside, two 10 X 12 sheds and a detached garage give you ample storage. Roof new in 2013, hot water heater in 2018. Book your showing today! AMA