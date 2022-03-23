4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $310,000

THERE IS ONLY SO MUCH DOWNTOWN COMMERCIAL PROPERTY!- Own a prominent 3 Parcel Corner in a community poised to grow exponentially with NEW infrastructure just a couple of years away. Plattsmouth is minutes away from downtown Metro. Upgrades to Kennedy Freeway/Expressway all the way to Beaver Lake. New City water source And Wastewater plant. all add up to Plattsmouth as the next Progressive Development area on the outskirts of the Metro Omaha Area. Existing Commercial Building, Freshly Painted + Business/ home bungalows opportunities...or possible off street parking lot for your business. 203 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath 1 car. $650 month. 205 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath $600 month. 623 1st Ave is a business building with 2 bays. $850 month FOR HAIR SALON, other half Vacant .Owning all 3 connected properties on 14,344 SQ FT of land in the downtown business zoning district equates to gains for the savvy investor. Perfect for Pharmacy, Accounting firm. Limitless potential!!