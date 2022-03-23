THERE IS ONLY SO MUCH DOWNTOWN COMMERCIAL PROPERTY!- Own a prominent 3 Parcel Corner in a community poised to grow exponentially with NEW infrastructure just a couple of years away. Plattsmouth is minutes away from downtown Metro. Upgrades to Kennedy Freeway/Expressway all the way to Beaver Lake. New City water source And Wastewater plant. all add up to Plattsmouth as the next Progressive Development area on the outskirts of the Metro Omaha Area. Existing Commercial Building, Freshly Painted + Business/ home bungalows opportunities...or possible off street parking lot for your business. 203 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath 1 car. $650 month. 205 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath $600 month. 623 1st Ave is a business building with 2 bays. $850 month FOR HAIR SALON, other half Vacant .Owning all 3 connected properties on 14,344 SQ FT of land in the downtown business zoning district equates to gains for the savvy investor. Perfect for Pharmacy, Accounting firm. Limitless potential!!
4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma was surprised to learn he would play his half brother, San Diego State's Adam Seiko, in the NCAA tournament. But then the shock wore off and the sibling rivalry began.
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
What’s next for Nebraska men's basketball? The World Herald analyzed each of NU’s headline-making moves and provided insight on what each could mean for the future.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
The new reality has required some adjustment from all parties as NU pushes a third of the way into its season. Coach Will Bolt, for example, can’t recall ever working with a married player.
Barbecue restaurant owner says supply chain issues, loss of lease among factors in closing, plus two new Noli's Pizzeria locations, perks at Hardy Coffee Co. and two new restaurant openings.
This NCAA tournament game wasn’t about offense. It was about defense and nerves and guts. Creighton showed it has plenty, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg parted ways with his lead recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, beginning what promises to be a busy offseason overhauling the Huskers.
Appearing on a national podcast, Husker quarterback Casey Thompson is the latest to remind of the new dominant role that NIL is playing at Nebraska and across college football.
One day after Nebraska parted ways with one assistant, Doc Sadler, special assistant to Fred Hoiberg, left NU after a program restructuring eliminated his position.