 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $350,000

Rare opportunity to purchase three properties in a historic community poised for growth. Family trust says sell as package deal! 203 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath 1 car. $650 month. 205 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath $600 month. 623 1st Ave is a business building with 2 bays & is being POWER WASHED & FRESHLY PAINTED. $850 month FOR HAIR SALON, other half not rented. All zoned central business, yet you may have residential as multi family dwelling. Great rental income from the 2 rental homes & limitless potential for the 3 properties for the wise investor! 24 hour notice to show. Best times are after 4pm - 6:30pm for the tenants. Bring all serious offers!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert