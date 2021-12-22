4 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $350,000

Rare opportunity to purchase three properties in a historic community poised for growth. Family trust says sell as package deal! 203 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath 1 car. $650 month. 205 S 7th is a 2 bed 1 bath $600 month. 623 1st Ave is a business building with 2 bays & is being POWER WASHED & FRESHLY PAINTED. $850 month FOR HAIR SALON, other half not rented. All zoned central business, yet you may have residential as multi family dwelling. Great rental income from the 2 rental homes & limitless potential for the 3 properties for the wise investor! 24 hour notice to show. Best times are after 4pm - 6:30pm for the tenants. Bring all serious offers!