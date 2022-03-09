 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $140,000

Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2 bath 2-story home with a detached garage. You'll love the interior features, incredibly spacious floor plan, soaring ceilings, bright natural light, and more! Enjoy the spacious eat-in kitchen containing a breakfast nook, lots of cabinet and countertop space. Bonus feature is the an expansive yard in a great corner lot location. Schedule your private tour today! AMA.

