4 Bedroom Home in Tekamah - $279,900

Open concept with the charm of original wood floors, car siding walls, and the tin tile ceiling to add to the character of this unique home. Primary bedroom on the main level features ¾ bath, walk-in closet with laundry, the spiral stair case leads to a cozy loft, for a great office space, or just to get away from it all. The lower level has 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, family room, 2nd laundry, ½ bath and a full bath. Make this 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 3000+ square foot home yours. Must see to appreciate. Call and schedule a showing.

