Still time to customize this stunning 1.5 story lake home by Art of a Craftsman. This exemplary home is complete with 4 beds, 5 baths and an office. You are welcomed by a spacious entry to an open design great room with sky high ceilings, and glass doors that take you to a covered patio with breathtaking views of the lake. The primo kitchen has an oversized island, and a first class pantry. Check out the mind blowing speakeasy which opens up to amazing views. The grand primary suite has picturesque views. The bath highlight is a tub nestled inside the walk-in shower. The sizable master closet includes one of the two laundry areas. Second floor features a loft area, a catwalk, laundry, 3 beds with boundless closets, and multiple baths. All of this on the amazing Flatwater Lake that offers boating, fishing, water skiing, and jet skiing.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,185,975
There’s a comfort level to Nebraska's coaching moves, but Frost doesn’t have relationships with Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, so it’s a bit of a wing and prayer, writes Tom Shatel.
Dirk Chatelain covers a lot in this column: Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska basketball problem; Grown men acting like children in college football; Thoughts on Scott Frost's hires; and a Johnny Rodgers update.
Nebraska defeated Texas in four sets in the regional final of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
Nebraska football is ‘close’ to landing two more coaches, including an offensive coordinator, two sources relayed to The World-Herald Tuesday evening. Those two are Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola.
In his first interview as a Husker assistant, Mickey Joseph discussed his expectations for Nebraska's receivers, his recruiting philosophy and why he chose to come back to his alma mater.
Papillion-La Vista volleyball coach John Svehla has announced his resignation.
Get to know the 2021 All-Nebraska football team, captained by Bennington's Dylan Mostek and Millard South's Gage Stenger.
What did Mark Whipple say was his secret to coaching quarterbacks? "They have talent.” Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator is on a mission to find more of it in the transfer portal.
Mark Whipple, Nebraska's new offensive coordinator, is a coaching veteran who can provide valuable experience in a crucial season for Scott Frost, writes Sam McKewon.
Scott Frost has one open position left on his coaching staff. Will he fill it with a new special teams coordinator? Or will he add a running backs coach? The World-Herald's Sam McKewon has the latest.