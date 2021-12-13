 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,185,975

Still time to customize this stunning 1.5 story lake home by Art of a Craftsman. This exemplary home is complete with 4 beds, 5 baths and an office. You are welcomed by a spacious entry to an open design great room with sky high ceilings, and glass doors that take you to a covered patio with breathtaking views of the lake. The primo kitchen has an oversized island, and a first class pantry. Check out the mind blowing speakeasy which opens up to amazing views. The grand primary suite has picturesque views. The bath highlight is a tub nestled inside the walk-in shower. The sizable master closet includes one of the two laundry areas. Second floor features a loft area, a catwalk, laundry, 3 beds with boundless closets, and multiple baths. All of this on the amazing Flatwater Lake that offers boating, fishing, water skiing, and jet skiing.

