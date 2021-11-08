 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $635,000

The Efficianado 4 Car Garage Plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures is your chance for lake living on Flat Water Lake. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with four-car garage, huge covered patio, and fantastic finishes. You will love this great community located within blocks of the business district, park, trails and schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert