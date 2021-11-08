The Efficianado 4 Car Garage Plan with a Modern Cedar front elevation brought to you by Evolved Structures is your chance for lake living on Flat Water Lake. This 4 bed, 3 bath two-story home will come well equipped with four-car garage, huge covered patio, and fantastic finishes. You will love this great community located within blocks of the business district, park, trails and schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In 20 seasons covering Nebraska football, I’ve spent enough hours mining unusual statistics to go a little insane. But every once in a while, a new one drops my jaw, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
No decision has been made on Scott Frost’s future as Husker football coach, NU President Ted Carter said. But Carter added the “direction of the program” would be addressed in the coming weeks.
- Updated
You can respect Adrian Martinez for playing through his injuries, Tom Shatel writes, but that's an indication that Scott Frost's biggest problems come at the quarterback position.
- Updated
Tom Shatel has seen two hot topics lately related to Nebraska football: Adrian Martinez's status as the starting QB, and Scott Frost's job security. He shares his thoughts on both here.
- Updated
During another season in which Nebraska football will have a losing record, Scott Frost made a case for his program and his leadership of it. “I bleed for this.” But that hasn't been enough.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Ohio State game.
- Updated
The company wrote in a Wednesday post that it proposed an agreement that would increase wages and enhance benefits for all employees, but the proposed contract did not pass muster with union leaders.
- Updated
An 18-year-old stabbed a 61-year-old woman 12 times and sexually assaulted her, killing her, prosecutors said Wednesday.
- Updated
The Husker notes package coming out of the Ohio State game focuses on two decisions that key Huskers will have to make in the coming days.
- Updated
The Offutt-based jet was returning to RAF Mildenhall in England from a flight around Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave when it dipped to the left and scraped its two left-wing mounted engines on a runway.