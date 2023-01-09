 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $464,900

Welcome home to YOUR 4 bedroom, 3 bath, South facing two story on a culdesac in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Located 10 minutes West of Village Pointe. Built by Homes by J.E.S. Award winning Douglas County School District. Low tax levy. Come on out to "The Good Life." Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Beautiful eat in kitchen with large island, SS appliances, gas cook top & more. Oversized 3 car garage. Expansive covered patio. Make this your dream come true. Estimated completion date Mid December, 2022. Hurry, don't miss!

