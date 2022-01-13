5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $370,000

Contract Pending, back up offers only. Pride of homeownership on display here in this 3700+ sqft ranch in Bellevue. Loved and maintained by same family for 40+ years! Big ticket items include Furnace 2018, A/C 2015, Roof 2015, updated Kitchen, main floor Hall Bath, and newer downstairs 3/4 Bath. Huge 2 story deck overlooks Fontenelle Forest in rear with no rear neighbors. Large Primary Bedroom with large Primary Bath. 2nd Bedroom on main floor has fireplace and wet bar. Come check out this amazing Bellevue Home! Room sizes provided by photographer and AMA.