5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $489,900

There’s not much excuse for the Big Ten’s officiating work Saturday night, writes Sam McKewon. Perhaps it hurt Nebraska a little bit more than Michigan, sure. In general, it was below-average work.
Pedestrians in downtown Omaha found themselves dodging deck chairs, tables and bricks being thrown from the rooftop of an Old Market apartment building.
Tom Shatel has seen a lot of press boxes, made a lot of late deadlines, and eaten a lot of late-night press box food. But Saturday was a first for him with "disconcerting signals." He wasn't alone.
There were questionable penalties, numerous replay reviews and even a flag thrown for "disconcerting signals." That was all part of a frustrating half of refereeing in Nebraska-Michigan.
The sealing of an Omaha divorce case involving Hollywood filmmaker Alexander Payne has some court observers and the attorney for Payne’s estranged wife looking sideways.
Fast-rising freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka will miss the rest of Nebraska's season after injuring his knee Saturday. Scott Frost confirmed the news at his Monday press conference.
I’ve covered a few games over the last 30 years where Nebraska found valor in defeat, where the team grew from the pain and became better. But the program really needed this win, writes Tom Shatel.
Brian Forbes found a way to channel his stress and soothe his mental scar tissue. An obsession. A mission: He wanted to be one of the few people in the world to bench-press 1,000 pounds.
Adrian Martinez is playing his best football with a chance to write his Husker legacy. But right now he's living in the moment. And that's good, writes Tom Shatel, because this moment is a big one.
After relentless opposition, the state board of education halted the standards' development Sept. 3. The only consensus is that the process failed to produce standards acceptable to all Nebraskans.