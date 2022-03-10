 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $501,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $501,000

Contract Pending Beautiful New Construction property in Bellevue School District. Great curb appeal with stone and front porch. Sprawling ranch home with open design plan featuring 3200 finished sq ft and 5 bedrooms. Main floor features a huge great room with fireplace, luxury vinyl plank throughout, kitchen with large island, quartz counters, tile backsplash, new SS appliances incl. refrigerator, beautiful fixtures, pantry and eat in area leading to large covered deck. Split bedroom plan. Master suite has a large master bath with separate tiled shower & a tiled tub/shower combo, double sinks and a large walk in closet. Lower level is fully finished with bar area, 2 conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath and a walk out. Convenient location near Offutt AFB, Shadow Lake area restaurants & Shopping and Hwy 370 corridor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert