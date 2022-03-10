5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $501,000

Contract Pending Beautiful New Construction property in Bellevue School District. Great curb appeal with stone and front porch. Sprawling ranch home with open design plan featuring 3200 finished sq ft and 5 bedrooms. Main floor features a huge great room with fireplace, luxury vinyl plank throughout, kitchen with large island, quartz counters, tile backsplash, new SS appliances incl. refrigerator, beautiful fixtures, pantry and eat in area leading to large covered deck. Split bedroom plan. Master suite has a large master bath with separate tiled shower & a tiled tub/shower combo, double sinks and a large walk in closet. Lower level is fully finished with bar area, 2 conforming bedroom, 3/4 bath and a walk out. Convenient location near Offutt AFB, Shadow Lake area restaurants & Shopping and Hwy 370 corridor.