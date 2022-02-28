Looking for that open floor plan? Primary suite on one side of the house and 2 beds and bath on the other. Complete custom build possible. The model is loaded w/Quartz Kitchen w/island & hidden pantry, Custom hardwood floor, 4 car garage, Walk-in 2 head shower in Primary, built super energy efficient w/2 x 6 exterior walls. Horizon Homes Barrett floor plan. Model open Tuesday - Friday 1-6, Saturday - Sunday 1-5. 12509 Quail Dr. Eight floor plans to choose from! Stop in today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
William Watson III, a 2023 quarterback who committed to the Huskers, has the tools to be a true dual-threat QB. Is he better than Gretna's Zane Flores?
Jerry Stine took one last trip back to Wheeler County to remember his years coaching. And there he realized the profound impact he had on a generation of Nebraskans.
The Nebraska women's basketball team was rocked Saturday afternoon with the news that assistant Chuck Love was being suspended with pay and guard Ashley Scoggin has been removed from the roster.
Fred Hoiberg's first memories of Chicago are positive, but as his Huskers travel to play Northwestern — mired in a 1-14 Big Ten season — the painful recollections return that resemble his time in Lincoln.
Fred Hoiberg is coming back next season. Why? Because he has presented Trev Alberts with a plan to save Nebraska men's basketball. Call me skeptical, but not necessarily surprised, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska made a financial commitment to men's basketball. But because of on-court incompetence and administrative indifference, the return on NU's investment has been abysmal. Dirk Chatelain has more.
Two Nebraska players from the 2020 class have entered the transfer portal with the start of spring practices only days away.
When spring football kicks off Monday, the theme for Nebraska is change, and the Huskers have no time to waste. "Now is not the time to seek comfort. Now is the time to embrace discomfort."
Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after a right wrist injury, suffered at St. John's Wednesday night, will require surgery.
As we approach the start of Nebraska's spring football practices, here are seven seasoned Huskers who have a lot to prove, including two running backs and two defensive backs.