 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $539,900

5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $539,900

Looking for that open floor plan? Primary suite on one side of the house and 2 beds and bath on the other. Complete custom build possible. The model is loaded w/Quartz Kitchen w/island & hidden pantry, Custom hardwood floor, 4 car garage, Walk-in 2 head shower in Primary, built super energy efficient w/2 x 6 exterior walls. Horizon Homes Barrett floor plan. Model open Tuesday - Friday 1-6, Saturday - Sunday 1-5. 12509 Quail Dr. Eight floor plans to choose from! Stop in today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach

Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach

Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach.

Chatelain: A letter to Matt Rhule

Chatelain: A letter to Matt Rhule

Despite Friday’s upset of Iowa, your new program is broken. To grasp the situation, you must understand BOTH the enduring devotion and despair here, writes Dirk Chatelain to Nebraska's next coach. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert