Looking for that open floor plan? Primary suite on one side of the house and 2 beds and bath on the other. Complete custom build possible. The model is loaded w/Quartz Kitchen w/island & hidden pantry, Custom hardwood floor, 4 car garage, Walk-in 2 head shower in Primary, built super energy efficient w/2 x 6 exterior walls. Horizon Homes Barrett floor plan. Model open Tuesday - Friday 1-6, Saturday - Sunday 1-5. 12509 Quail Dr. Eight floor plans to choose from! Stop in today!
5 Bedroom Home in Bellevue - $559,900
