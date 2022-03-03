5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $2,500,000

This is the ONE, with almost 10,000 SQFT of family enjoyment and entertainment space this home has been perfectly thought out in every aspect. The dramatic curb appeal and extensive use of stone and roof pitches greets you as you enter. Expansive great room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone and loads of natural light for the perfect lake view. Chefs kitchen w/ eating area, cooking zone, coffee bar, wine bar and beverage station, sitting area and cozy hearth room with expansive views and fireplace. Primary suite to die for w/private office, bedroom area, spa like bath and oversized walk in closet w/ 2nd W/D hook ups. 2nd floor is perfect for kids w/3 bedrooms all with walk in closets, and massive bonus room, and laundry. Basement w/ batting cage room, gym, theatre, arcade, rec room and large bar w/ collapsible window to outside. Outdoor fun begins w/ hot tub, outdoor shower, bar, multiple grilling areas and plenty of outdoor storage. Geo-thermal and elon sound