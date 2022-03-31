 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $495,000

This amazing 5 bedroom 2-story has a "country feel", yet it's just minutes from the city! The main level features a large inviting living area w/ a fireplace and plenty of room for formal dining. It also features a front office den w/ lovely french doors. The large eat-in kitchen features an island/bar with a multitude of countertop space, and huge walk-in pantry! The view from the living area, and backyard balcony is simply breathtaking! They overlook a private neighborhood lake which is stocked annually with fish. The spacious primary suite also features french doors, and the master bath features double shower heads, a jacuzzi tub, and huge walk-in closet. Must see!

