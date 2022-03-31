This amazing 5 bedroom 2-story has a "country feel", yet it's just minutes from the city! The main level features a large inviting living area w/ a fireplace and plenty of room for formal dining. It also features a front office den w/ lovely french doors. The large eat-in kitchen features an island/bar with a multitude of countertop space, and huge walk-in pantry! The view from the living area, and backyard balcony is simply breathtaking! They overlook a private neighborhood lake which is stocked annually with fish. The spacious primary suite also features french doors, and the master bath features double shower heads, a jacuzzi tub, and huge walk-in closet. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Frost has a right to be fatigued by skill players who don’t practice well or at all. So the Husker staff is not trying to motivate them when they praise walk-ons. That's real, Sam McKewon writes.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
Mark Whipple and Scott Frost are meshing their two offenses together, try to find what will work, and keep the terminology and signals simple. This marriage has to work fairly fast, writes Tom Shatel.
Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts discussed working toward a “negotiated resolution” on the potential NCAA violations, making $350,000 in alcohol sales at the Big Ten wrestling meet and more on the radio.
Parks built over roadways. A streetcar link to Council Bluffs. Turning elevated I-480 into a surface street. Omaha business leaders have a big plan to bring more people and jobs to the urban core.
Nebraska football has a lot of holes to fill, but new material to fill them with. There's a lot to prove. But the sun will come up, writes Tom Shatel, adding "don't quote me on that."
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.
A 22-year-old Creighton University senior who died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash is being remembered for working with children battling cancer.
Huskers coach Scott Frost said Thursday that third-year receiver and Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts is not practicing and his future with NU is unclear.
Meet the five athletes who have been named to the Feltz WealthPlan 2022 All-Nebraska boys basketball team.