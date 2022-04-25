Model Home NOT For Sale. The Home Company "Edison" plan 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car featuring a spacious 2750 square feet. Large open floor plan, huge walk-in hidden pantry, stainless appliances, Quartz Counter tops, tiled baths with dual vanities, drop zone, tiled walk-in shower in master bath, Full Spindle Railings opens a Tall Entry to 2nd floor. Passive Radon, Sprinkler System included! Double His & Her Closets and Sitting Room in Master.
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $502,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deep reserve Tate Wildeman is no longer listed on the team’s online roster and a source confirmed the D-lineman will not enter the transfer portal but is simply done playing the sport.
The house stands out because owners Jeremy and Alesha Cerny returned it to its roots with a white and aqua paint job, similar to the colors it had when it was built in 1961.
Husker defensive lineman Casey Rogers has entered the transfer portal. He missed the spring with an injury and departs with two years of eligibility remaining.
Sam McKewon breaks down the visit from transfer portal target Devin Drew, Zane Flores headed to the Big 12, Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi, and a future Husker opponent doing work on the trail.
Republican candidate for governor Charles W. Herbster maintained his denial of any misconduct and said his campaign is preparing a lawsuit to counter sexual assault allegations from multiple women.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Brad Ashford, who served in both the Nebraska Legislature and the U.S. Congress, has died after a months-long battle with brain cancer. He was 72.
How does a Nebraska native just walk away from a Husker volleyball scholarship? To give up that dream, willingly and ultimately, required courage and humility. Kalynn Meyer had to press reset.
The price of doing business in college sports just went up, writes Tom Shatel. But NIL money can bridge a lot of gaps in luring good football players to programs like Nebraska.
The tech giant's investment includes construction of a new data center in northwest Omaha. It will be Google's third data center in the metro area.