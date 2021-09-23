 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $575,000

HARD TO FIND TREED, WALK OUT LOT! This gorgeous ranch features everything you are looking for- Privacy, Open Concept floor plan, Large Kitchen Island, Huge walk in Pantry, Vaulted ceilings, Covered Composite Deck, Media Room, Wet Bar, Primary Suite with walk in shower, walk in closet, soaker tub, dual sinks and lots of natural light. Oversized garage, all high end materials and still time to choose finishes and make it yours!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert