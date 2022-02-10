 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $579,000

Ramm Constructions Jackly Ranch plan Wide open ranch floor plan with hardwood floors, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, walk in pantry, eat in kitchen, walk in tile shower and drop zone. Covered deck that backs to mature trees. Finished walkout basement with two bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, full bar, carpet.

