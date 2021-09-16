 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $595,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $595,000

5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $595,000

5 bedroom ranch features main floor suite with walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks, linen cabinet and high-end finishes. Kitchen features walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, granite or quartz counters, tile back splash, and under cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Low maint exterior- pre-finished siding, metal trim and soffits,etc. Home will be complete OCTOBER 30th, 2021. MOST SELECTIONS CAN STILL BE MADE! Call today for more information or your private showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert