5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $595,000

5 bedroom ranch features main floor suite with walk-in closet, walk-in shower, dual sinks, linen cabinet and high-end finishes. Kitchen features walk-in pantry, custom cabinets, granite or quartz counters, tile back splash, and under cabinet lighting. Extra tall ceilings in living room with gorgeous fireplace & windows. Low maint exterior- pre-finished siding, metal trim and soffits,etc. Home will be complete OCTOBER 30th, 2021. MOST SELECTIONS CAN STILL BE MADE! Call today for more information or your private showing.