5 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $620,000

Immaculate One-Owner Home in Popular Waterford! This Fantastic 2 Story Home is a Stones Throw from the New Omaha High School and Boasts a Wonderful Gourmet Kitchen with Quartz and a Hide-a-Way Pantry, New HVAC (2020), New Windows with Plantation Shudders (2019), New Deck (2020). The Finished Walk-Out Basement Includes a Bedroom, Bathroom, Gym and a Fantastic Wet Bar! Schedule Your Private Showing Today! Agent Related to seller. AMA.

