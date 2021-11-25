Soak up this ULTIMATE LAKE HOME located on the Manawa canal less than 15 minutes to downtown Omaha. It's an entertainer's/motor-toy enthusiast's/fisherman's/boat-lover's/water-dog's DREAM! This mesmerizing 5/6/6 walkout 2 Story comes complete with a boathouse, outdoor kitchen, yes ~SIX~ car garage, 2 master suites, multiple wet bars, game room, panoramic views, and over 8,000 square feet! The gourmet kitchen boasts multiple prep zones, high end appliances, and massive island bar! Luxurious primary bedroom offers a balcony, sitting area, 2 huge walk-in closets, walk-in shower with multiple body jets, whirlpool tub, and kitchenette. Additional features: motorized blinds, cedar closet, reverse osmosis, generator, workshop/add'l garage, main floor AND upstairs laundry, FAB loft hangout space with wetbar, full basement kitchen, and extraordinary landscaping. Who doesn't want a classic circle driveway? PURE MAGIC~ impossible to rebuild on any local lake for the price, an AMAZING VALUE!
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $1,500,000
