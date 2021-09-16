 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Council Bluffs - $476,515

Splendid new Pine Crest two-story ''Meadow IV'' plan with the farmhouse elevation. Is a MODEL and is not available for purchase. Gives you a great perspective of the finishes in a Meadow IV and all Pine Crest homes. Use ideas from this home to build your own Pine Crest home. Projected completion date this summer or early fall.

