5 Bedroom Home in Craig - $129,000

If you wanted to escape the big city hustle and bustle and are just looking for a little serenity and small town living now is your chance! This quiet little neighborhood home was purchased and partially restored but still needs some love. The owner had planned on replacing the windows as part of the listing price but is out of time. The owner is now offering a $10,000 credit for window replacement. This property is being sold “As Is”

