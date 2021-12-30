5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,195,000

On Market For Backup Offers. Looking for the perfect home with a large lot, gorgeous pool and trees? Elegance meets efficiency in this stately ranch home on nearly an acre complete with Geothermal system, exquisite finishes, clean lines and every attention to detail. Chef’s kitchen with gas cooktop, Advantium, spacious island and walk-in pantry opens to gorgeous great room with cozy stone fireplace. Large windows enhance the views to the pool with extra land & trees for more entertainment including outdoor kitchen and built in fire pit. State of the art pool with copper and titanium ionization, no harsh chemicals! Extra features include 4 car heated garage with floor drains, efficient recirculating tankless water heater. Show stopping basement bar with full kitchen & basement laundry room. Perfect for entertaining.