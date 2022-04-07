5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $569,900

If you are looking for style, quality, & value then make sure to check out Showcase Homes. We promise you will not be disappointed. This is our popular split bedroom ranch plan that is loaded with upgrades & features you expect & are hoping to find! We use custom cabinetry, quartz & tile in all areas, & real hardwood floors. Our houses are gorgeous but they are also built to a higher standard w/ Pella Lifestyle windows, high density insulation, & composite decking. The great room is a showstopper w/ the volume ceilings, 60” electric fireplace, built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. You’ll love the gourmet kitchen w/ 36” gas cooktop, wall oven, farmhouse sink, custom shelving, & a huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar. Everyone loves the primary suite that connects through to the laundry room & is tucked away from the rest of the house. This spec home is our last home in Indian Pointe! All selections have been made. Photos are of another home of the same floor plan.