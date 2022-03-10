Under construction but will be complete mid-May! Showcase Homes split bedroom ranch plan on a flat lot in the newest Elkhorn neighborhood, Vistancia. You will love the finish quality & high end upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen w/ wood hood, gas cooktop, custom shelving, huge walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar, large island w/ apron sink & quartz countertops, & hardwood floors. Beautiful great room w/ vaulted ceiling, linear fireplace w/ built-in cabinets, & shiplap wall. Private primary suite w/ large walk-in shower, double vanities w/ hanging light fixtures, & it connects to the laundry room. Impressive lower level w/ large rec room w/ 2nd fireplace, wet bar w/ front island, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, & nicely sized storage room. Awesome covered patio. All selections have been made for you. Pictures are of a similar home of the same floor plan.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $579,900
