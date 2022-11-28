 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $588,982

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $588,982

Woodland Homes Cabernet Traditional With Wrap Around Porch. Foundation is in and ready to start building. Builder to start construction upon accepted offer so lets meet to add options that you would like in your new express built home. 5 bedroom, 4 bath, sitting room in master with fireplace. Great room and kitchen have expansive windows. ***Photos are of a similar model home***. Final price to be determined once lumber pricing is established and options selected. Photos of model home has upgrades not included in this home. See listing agent for additional details

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach

Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach

Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach.

Chatelain: A letter to Matt Rhule

Chatelain: A letter to Matt Rhule

Despite Friday’s upset of Iowa, your new program is broken. To grasp the situation, you must understand BOTH the enduring devotion and despair here, writes Dirk Chatelain to Nebraska's next coach. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert