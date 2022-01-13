 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000

Stunning CROWN, LTD. ranch! Stylish kitchen with quartzite coutertops and walk in pantry, reat room with 11 foot ceiling features Pella windows. Five spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and bath access. This gorgeous home is nestled on a beautiful West facing walkout lot! Two bedrooms on the main floor and 3 bedrooms in the lower level. Large rec room win the finished lower level. Built tough and energy efficient! Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary School. Ready for you to move in!

