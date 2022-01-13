Stunning CROWN, LTD. ranch! Stylish kitchen with quartzite coutertops and walk in pantry, reat room with 11 foot ceiling features Pella windows. Five spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and bath access. This gorgeous home is nestled on a beautiful West facing walkout lot! Two bedrooms on the main floor and 3 bedrooms in the lower level. Large rec room win the finished lower level. Built tough and energy efficient! Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary School. Ready for you to move in!
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The father of Nebraska volleyball’s four-year starting setter Nicklin Hames said on a podcast that she will return for one more season with the Huskers in a new role.
- Updated
With COVID cases rising and limited hospital capacity, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she will issue an indoor mask mandate for the city of Omaha effective at midnight.
- Updated
Rivals analyst Mike Farrell said Casey Thompson and Adrian Martinez are "very similar — they can extend plays, and they’re both mobile quarterbacks.”
- Updated
A contract extension Fred Hoiberg received in 2020 that wasn't announced by the university will now have an impact on how much the Husker basketball coach would be owed if NU made a coaching change.
- Updated
The mask mandate set to go into effect in Omaha at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday applies to indoor settings, with some exceptions.
- Updated
The 7-mile-long lake was one of several proposals announced Monday by a committee of lawmakers tasked with finding ways to manage water resources while spurring economic activity.
- Updated
Casey Thompson, the son of a Sooner who spent the last four seasons at Texas, has decided to transfer to Nebraska, giving the Huskers a veteran passer to replace Adrian Martinez.
- Updated
The World-Herald's occasional series on Nebraska's prison crisis begins with the the state’s nation-leading incarceration spike, and how past actions by lawmakers have played a role in that growth.
- Updated
Trey Palmer — who entered the transfer portal Dec. 16 after three seasons at LSU — will just be moving in. He committed to the Huskers Saturday after posting to his decision to his Instagram account.
- Updated
Casey Thompson will be expected to start and have to prove to teammates that he can get the job done. More thoughts from Sam McKewon on the Huskers' newest quarterback.