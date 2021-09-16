5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000

Stunning CROWN, LTD, ranch! Stylish kitchen with granite countertops and walk in pantry, great room with 11 foot ceiling features Pella windows. Five spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and bath access. This gorgeous home is nestled on a beautiful west facing walkout lot! Two bedrooms on the main floor and 3 bedroom in the lower level. large rec-room in the finished lower level. Built tough and energy efficient! Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary School! Due to be completed n August, so there is still time to select your finishes.