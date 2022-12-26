Want to live in one of the hottest areas in Elkhorn? This large, split bedroom Zachary B ranch plan from Advantage Development is sure to impress. Walk in to 10' ceilings, open entertaining space and high end finishes. Custom cabinets, gas range and on trend wood hood are show stoppers in the kitchen. A barn door opens to the pantry with built in appliance counter - perfect spot for the coffee maker! The oversized primary suite and attached spa like bathroom leads to the large closet. Make you spot the salon drawer! The finished basement gives even more space to entertain, including a perfect wet bar complete with built in microwave and beverage fridge. There is still time to pick out some of your own finishes! All the benefits of a new house with a shorter wait time! *Pictures of a similar model*
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $661,997
