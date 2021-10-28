 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $680,000

Welcome Home! New Modern Farmhouse Ranch built by Kelly Construction in desirable Spruce Abbey. This home contains 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 4 car garage/Sports Court featuring basketball hoop. You will fall in love with the open kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinetry, huge island and pantry. But wait, that's not all, all the kitchen appliances are included! Enjoy the Primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, soaker tub, double sinks & heated floor. Lots of windows throughout for ample natural light. Split floorpan w/ 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the other side of the main floor. The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, flex room w/window (no closet), and lots of windows for natural light. Nice covered deck and flat yard. High end finishes throughout. You won't be disappointed! AMA. DEC Est. Completion Date

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert