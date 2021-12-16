 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $690,000

New Modern Farmhouse Ranch built by Kelly Construction! This home containing 5 beds, 3 baths, and a 4 car garage featuring vaulted ceilings and an epoxy floor redefines classic design. You won’t have to choose between beauty and comfort as it will be a perfect blend of both. The sophisticated & high end selections throughout the home will give you that timeless look. Love the open kitchen w/ custom soft close cabinetry, a huge island & pantry. All kitchen appliances are included! Enjoy the primary suite that has a walk-in closet, walk-in shower, soaker tub, double sinks & heated floor. Lots of windows throughout for ample natural light. This split floor pan has 2 beds and 1 bath on the other side of the main floor. The massive walkout basement is perfect for entertaining! The basement is equipped with a bar, 2 bedrooms, and flex room. While outside, spend time on the covered deck containing an electric fireplace! You won't be disappointed! Estimated completion date Jan/Feb of 2022. AMA

