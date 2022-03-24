Riverside by H3 Custom Homes is a masterpiece of craftsmanship & impeccable artistry. Designed with you in mind, just off the 3-car garage provides access to the great room & kitchen as well as the fastest route to the primary wing complete with a primary suite, bath, walk-in closet & laundry room which are all connected for convenience. Guests won’t feel left out while they lounge, as dinner is prepared in a kitchen with an eating area & views of the covered patio. Upper & lower cabinets provide the perfect amount of storage in the kitchen while solid quartz countertops take the stress out of meal prep. Glide down a staircase to even more luxurious space & the ideal setup for entertaining. An expansive family room awaits your guests with a seating area & wet bar to host all your gatherings. Home to comfortable luxury with H3 Custom Homes. Photos from previous build. Estimation Completion Winter 2022.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $695,000
