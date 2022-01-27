Contract Pending Remain on market for back up offers only. Rare Find! NEW 1.5 Story on walk out Tree lined lot!Spacious main Level w/ luxury Kitchen- Gas cooktop, built in Oven/micro, walk in butler pantry, Primary Suite w/ walk in shower, dual sinks, large closet. Den or Formal Dining room on main level. Upstairs are 3 Bedroom Suites - 1 w/ Private bath, the other 2 share a Jack/Jill Bath each with their own sink and walk in closets. Finished WKO lower Level w/ Rec Room/Family Room w/ cozy 2nd fireplace, wet bar , 5th bedroom, and 3/4 bath. 4554 Finished Sf!! All situated on a private tree line lot. *Still Time to make some selections- call Tracy for details. Est. Completion is Late Dec 21/Jan 22.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $699,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Five out of the nine candidates running for Westside school board withdrew their names after a publicly shared text message linked candidates to getting critical race theory "out of the schools."
- Updated
Gretna and Omaha Westside released conflicting statements Friday about the NSAA violation — including who reported and the timeline of events.
- Updated
Mutual of Omaha and the City of Omaha are set Wednesday to announce the blockbuster development, which will reshape the downtown skyline and add a long-discussed midtown streetcar line.
- Updated
Downtown Omaha would see a new high rise and the midtown streetcar line would become a reality under a blockbuster development plan announced by Mutual of Omaha and Mayor Jean Stothert.
- Updated
The Fred Hoiberg critics are loud. They’re outspoken. And as Nebraska fans learned this week, they can be found anywhere, including the Huskers’ locker room.
- Updated
Gretna’s Class A football championship has been vacated by the NSAA board after the school was determined to have used an ineligible player.
- Updated
In the last several years, the Huskers have had a seeming lack of priority and energy in recruiting the Omaha area. Not so with Mickey Joseph, who has already made an impression.
- Updated
The City of Omaha vacated the Flora Apartments Monday because of dangerously exposed wiring, mold, leaking pipes and toilets and holes in roofs and walls.
- Updated
Nebraska football's new associate head coach Mickey Joseph has been making the recruiting rounds in the Omaha metro area. He stopped by Burke, Omaha North, Westside and Creighton Prep on Friday.
- Updated
Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman rejected the state’s attempt to overturn a public health director’s mask mandate, so Omahans must continue to mask up.