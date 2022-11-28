5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000

Kids can walk to Blue Sage Elementary School across the Street! Plenty of room for everyone in this new CROWN, LTD. 5 bedroom 2 story home with 3 levels of finished space on a west facing walkout lot! Unique features like a hidden pocket office and U staircase out of sight from the entry! Gorgeous kitchen with walk-in pantry and large center island. Four bedrooms upstairs and one in the finished lower level. All bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closets. Second level laundry room. Still time to select some finishes! Price subject to change depending on finishes. Will be tested for HERS rating once house has been completed.