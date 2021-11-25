Rare Find! NEW 1.5 Story on walk out Tree lined lot! Spacious main Level w/ luxury Kitchen- Gas cooktop, built in Oven/micro, walk in butler pantry, Primary Suite w/ walk in shower, dual sinks, large closet. Den or Formal Dining room on main level. Upstairs are 3 Bedroom Suites - 1 w/ Private bath, the other 2 share a Jack/Jill Bath each with their own sink and walk in closets. Finished WKO lower Level w/ Rec Room/Family Room w/ cozy 2nd fireplace, wet bar , 5th bedroom, and 3/4 bath. 4554 Finished Sf!! All situated on a private tree line lot. *Still Time to make some selections- call Tracy for details. Est. Completion is Late Dec 21/Jan 22.
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tom Shatel would have loved to have seen Nebraska's one play if the officials had called pass interference on Wisconsin. But mostly, he thinks Adrian Martinez was robbed the chance to make history.
- Updated
Omaha was a “Jeopardy!” category on Tuesday’s episode, and it did not go well for the contestants. Only one of the five clues was answered correctly.
- Updated
Tom Shatel shares quick takes immediately after Nebraska's loss to Wisconsin, including thoughts on another night of special teams errors, empty seats at Camp Randall, and Scott Frost the play-caller.
- Updated
Maggie Mendelson announced her commitment to Nebraska on Saturday, and she'll play both volleyball and basketball for the Huskers.
- Updated
A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded and another man sustained a minor injury during a shooting Saturday night at an Omaha bar.
- Updated
If Adrian Martinez has played his last game as a Husker, writes Tom Shatel, then it's an unceremonious end to an era for a quarterback who didn't win many games, but will still leave a winner.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Nebraska is far from the only college football program to fall on hard times over the last two decades. So, Dirk Chatelain wonders, what happened to the powerhouses of the late 20th century?
- Updated
Scott Frost announced Monday that Adrian Martinez will not play Friday against Iowa as he's been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.
- Updated
The same old stuff separated the Huskers from winning a one-score game. Nebraska is 3-8. Wisconsin is 8-3. The gap between them Saturday was small and large at the same time, writes Sam McKewon.
- Updated
When stunned employees at The Omaha Bakery's Bellevue location saw $2,000 on a receipt's tip line, the customer who wrote it was already gone.