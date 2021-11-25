 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

Rare Find! NEW 1.5 Story on walk out Tree lined lot! Spacious main Level w/ luxury Kitchen- Gas cooktop, built in Oven/micro, walk in butler pantry, Primary Suite w/ walk in shower, dual sinks, large closet. Den or Formal Dining room on main level. Upstairs are 3 Bedroom Suites - 1 w/ Private bath, the other 2 share a Jack/Jill Bath each with their own sink and walk in closets. Finished WKO lower Level w/ Rec Room/Family Room w/ cozy 2nd fireplace, wet bar , 5th bedroom, and 3/4 bath. 4554 Finished Sf!! All situated on a private tree line lot. *Still Time to make some selections- call Tracy for details. Est. Completion is Late Dec 21/Jan 22.

