5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $827,500

Amazing new 2277 ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in Elkhorn's popular Blue Sage Creek! For detailed floor plan, go to Associate Documents. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, over 3700 fsf, oversized 4 car garage. Gourmet kitchen, oversized island with storage, high-end ss appliances, double oven, painted/birch cabinets, quartz counters, 5" rift & quarter sawn oak flooring, walk-in pantry, mud room with lockers. Beautiful built-ins, wrapped beam decorative ceiling and stone fireplace to ceiling in great room. 3 bedrooms on main level. Primary bedroom suite features large walk-in closet, oversized walk-in shower & stand-alone tub, plus separate vanities. Finished lower level with wet bar, spacious rec room with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plus exercise room & 3/4 bath. Hardi-Plank siding, Pella windows, covered patio and front porch, plus beautifully landscaped lot. Under construction. Home to be used as a model from November 2022 thru end of April 2023.

