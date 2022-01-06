5 Bedroom Home in Fort Calhoun - $1,145,000

Working from home? This home offers the perfect setting with large second floor office overlooking the grand room. In addition, there is another very large office with separate entrance over the garage. Need to keep an eye on the kids? Then take advantage of the separate desk in the kitchen with gorgeous view of pond, fields, and trees. At the end of the day, enjoy swimming in the large lap pool in the walkout lower level or enjoy a movie with built-in projection equipment. Additional amenities include convenient kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, large center island with ethernet port, cathedral ceilings, gorgeous woodwork and more. Separate workshop attached to oversized 3-car garage. All of this on 10 private acres. Call to arrange a private tour to discover all this home has to offer.