5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $385,000

Walkout ranch in popular Pebblebrooke within the Gretna school district. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage (w/ daylight window and private door to backyard), fenced in yard, a large covered deck w/patio and patio extension below. Primary bedroom offers a private door to covered deck, a walk-in closet and full bath w/tile shower and whirlpool tub. Kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, granite counters and backsplash. Lower level boast a large rec-room and is complete with new carpet. The interior has been professionally painted throughout and is move-in ready. All measurements approximate. Agent has equity.