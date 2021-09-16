 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $415,000

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Home Company “Santa Clara” 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car has a spacious 3028 fsf. Features include wide open floor plan, huge hidden pantry, quartz counter tops, drop zone, main floor bedroom/ office. Huge owner’s suite includes sitting area & shower room with dual heads / bath tub. All bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets. Covered patio, tiled baths, glass accents, coffered ceiling in great room. Model home open Saturday & Sunday 1-5 p.m. or by appointment.

