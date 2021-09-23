5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $470,000

New Construction Edison plan by The Home Company. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage with over 2700 fsf. Open floorplan, spacious living room, gas fireplace w/ tile surround and built in shelves. Kitchen features white cabinetry, ss appliances with gas range, walk in pantry, quartz c tops, 3x6 subway backsplash and ding area. Main floor bedroom, flex room and drop zone. Owners bedroom is complete with sitting room, tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, walk in closet, dbl sinks & walk in shower. 2nd floor laundry, brushed nickel plumbing, hardware and lighting package. passive Radon system, sprinkler system, and 3/4 bath rough in are all included! Completion November 2021. AMA