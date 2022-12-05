 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $500,000

Amazing 2 story home located across the street from the future planned lake in Gretna. Close to all Schools and walking trails. Huge garage (4 car tandem). Beautiful Master Suite with large walk-in tile shower and Spacious Closet. Custom Designed Brick fireplace (vintage cottage style) Lots of windows and the house include blinds already installed. Kitchen includes a gas range, island and very large walk in pantry off the garage entry. LVT floors throughout the main level. First floor private office. Move in Ready! Ready for quick close.

