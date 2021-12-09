5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $550,000

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. The Home Company’s Santa Clara floorplan with extended suite. 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car has a spacious 3500 fsf. Features include wide open floor plan, hidden pantry, quartz counter tops on bat wing island, drop zone, main floor suite complete with den, bedroom, ¾ bath, walk in closet and laundry room. 2nd floor includes loft, Owner’s suite with tray box ceiling, dbl sinks, quartz c tops, bath tub & walk in shower. Great walkout lot, deck, extra large patio & sprinkler system. Model home is open Saturday & Sunday 1-5 p.m. or by appointment. AMA.