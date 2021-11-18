5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $559,000

You are not going to want to wait on this one! Come and be entranced by the oversized kitchen with white quartz countertops. It features stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop. The kitchen has an eat-in area that leads to the covered deck with composite decking. Ideal for low-maintenance living. Open to the kitchen is the living room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace. The living room has large picture windows that provide a great deal of natural light. The living room leads to the front of the home where there is a dining room and 1/2 bath. Four of the five bedrooms are located on the second floor. The primary bedroom has a spa-like en-suite with a soaker tub and walk-in shower. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The walk-out basement features a wet bar 5th bedroom and a 1/2 bath.