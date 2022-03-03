 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $560,000

Custom 2 story home in Lakeview/Gretna appx 2 block south of the future lake. Large flat lot House faces west. Spacious garage (3 plus a tandem). 2 story entry, private office, open kitchen/DR/GR. Kitchen appliances: Samsung backless gas range, MW and DW. LVT Flooring installed on entire main level. 2nd level laundry. Finished basement with bd/ba/rec room. Completion date 3/3/22 or sooner if necessary. Sod and Sprinklers will be installed when weather permits.

